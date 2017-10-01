Steve Scalise returns home, recounts his attack & recovery

President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.more>>
For the first time in over three months, Congressman Steve Scalise returns home to Louisiana. The House Majority Whip has been learning how to walk again after a gunman opened fire on him and several others outside of D.C. in June. FOX 8 sat down with the Congressman for a one-on-one interview where he recounts the attack, his recovery, and looks ahead to the future.more>>
2-2 is certainly not a record to throw a parade over. But it sure beats the alternative if the Saints hadn’t gotten the job done in London against the Dolphins.more>>
After falling 24-21 to Troy, LSU finds itself out of the top 25 in both major polls. The Trojans received one vote in each poll after their win over the Tigers, which were previously ranked No. 25.more>>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.more>>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.more>>
In a tragic twist, the father of a teen who hit and killed a man in a wreck in August was the driver in a deadly crash that killed a mother and daughter this week.more>>
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.more>>
