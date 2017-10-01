NOPD: Two people shot in Hollygrove

President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.more>>
President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Hollygrove that left two people injured.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Hollygrove that left two people injured.more>>
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.more>>
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.more>>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.more>>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.more>>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.more>>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.more>>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.more>>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.more>>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.more>>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.more>>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.more>>
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.more>>
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.more>>