NOPD: Two people shot in Hollygrove

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Hollygrove that left two people injured. Officers were called to the scene Sunday night in the 9300 block of Belfast Street.

Police say that the first victim, identified as a female, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The other victim suffered a graze wound.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

