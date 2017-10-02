WATCH LIVE: At least 50 dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

All of the currently scheduled flights from New Orleans to Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport are still listed as on time.more>>
President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.more>>
Even before the Saints took on the Dolphins across the pond Sunday morning, many in the Who Dat Nation had a close eye on their team. This, as controversy surrounding national anthem protests continue in the NFL. Yet, this time, the Saints had a plan, one many fans believe worked well for this divisive issue.more>>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.more>>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.more>>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.more>>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.more>>
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.more>>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.more>>
They pulled out all the stops at the University of Alabama Saturday, making a special day possible for one special little girl.more>>
