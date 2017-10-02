Local flights to Las Vegas are still on time after mass shooting

Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.more>>
The accident happened on the on-ramp and closed the ramp to I-12 for a short time.more>>
A wet Monday is on tap as several areas of disturbed weather are pushing west from Florida along the Gulf coast.more>>
All of the currently scheduled flights from New Orleans to Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport are still listed as on time.more>>
President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.more>>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.more>>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.more>>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.more>>
Students say they have not experienced this type of racism on campus, but do think the comment is indicative of where the country is right now.more>>
The shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 200 people at a concert shooting on Oct. 2 is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.more>>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.more>>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.more>>
