Local flights to Las Vegas are still on time after mass shooting

All of the currently scheduled flights from New Orleans to Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport are still listed as on time. But airport officials warn that could change.

Travel to and from Las Vegas was delayed earlier after the shooting that killed at least 50 and injured over 400. But flights have since resumed.

Officials at McCarran said nearly two dozen flights were diverted to other airports as the shooting unfolded.

A flight scheduled to leave New Orleans for Las Vegas at 10 a.m. is still listed as on time.

Later flights at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. are still on schedule. But airport officials caution there could be delays throughout the day.

