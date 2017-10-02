Your Weather Authority: Showers expected through Monday night

A wet Monday is on tap as several areas of disturbed weather are pushing west from Florida along the Gulf coast.
Expect more passing showers and a few heavy downpours. Monday through Monday night should be the wettest of the period.
The clouds and Gulf breeze will keep highs in the low to mid-80s right around our long-term average
Tides will be higher along east facing shorelines as well with the persist ant east wind. A coastal flood advisory is now in effect for locations outside of hurricane protection levees will likely see tides a foot or two above the astronomical high tide.
The ridge moves back in for the middle of the week getting rid of the rain and allowing a return to sunshine with humidity lowering as well.
Low pressure is likely to develop in the Northwest Caribbean or Southern Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week.
This will need to be monitored as early October can be very active in these areas as far as storm development. But it is less likely to see major hurricanes and the environment is not conducive at this time.
