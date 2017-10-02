Local First Traffic: Accident delays I-55 South at I-12 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Accident delays I-55 South at I-12

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: LaDOTD) (Source: LaDOTD)
HAMMOND, LA (WVUE) -

An accident involving has slowed traffic heading from 1-55 South to I-12 east.

The accident happened on the on-ramp and closed the ramp to I-12 for a short time.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly