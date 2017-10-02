One man stabbed after argument escalates

Two men were injured after an argument between them escalated into a physical altercation, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue.

The victim, a 41-year-old man got into an argument with another man, identified as 31-year-old Jason Wannamaker. That argument then turned physical.

At that point, Wannamaker pulled a knife and stabbed the victim.

Wannamaker also sustained a cut and was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

Wannamaker will be arrested when he is released from the hospital, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

