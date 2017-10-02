NOPD searching for Hollygrove shooting suspect

New Orleans police are searching for a man investigators believe chased two women down an Uptown Street Sunday night.

The NOPD obtained an arrest warrant for Mario Steptor, 57, in connection with an attempted homicide in the 9300 block of Belfast Street.

Just after 8:20 p.m., the victims were sitting on a vehicle parked outside Steptor’s home.

An argument ensued, at which time Steptor retrieved a gun and chased the victims down the street while shooting at them.

Police said both victims suffered minor injuries but neither victim sustained a gunshot wound during the incident.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify Steptor as the perpetrator.

When found, Steptor will be arrested and charged with two counts of attempted homicide and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mario Steptor or has additional information on this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

