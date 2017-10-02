Flash flood warning issued for southeast of Louisiana

LSU lost a shockermore>>
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning effective until 3:15 p.m. for several parishes in southeast Louisiana.more>>
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a man investigators believe chased two women down an Uptown Street Sunday night.more>>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.more>>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.more>>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.more>>
A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.more>>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.more>>
Police said there were no signs of forced entry and have not released the relationship between Dobbins and the shooter.more>>
