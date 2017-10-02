Flash flood warning issued for southeast of Louisiana

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning effective until 3:15 p.m. for several parishes in southeast Louisiana.

The warning is issued for northwestern St. Bernard Parish, southwestern Orleans Parish, and north-central Jefferson Parish.

Just after noon, flash flooding was reported across the area. Up to three inches of rain has already fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Harvey, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Westwego, Violet, Terrytown, Meraux, Arabi, Bridge City, Poydras, and Lakefront Airport.

Flooded streets in Jefferson Parish include:

Cleary Avenue at Mouton Street and at Third Street in Metairie is not passable.

400 block of Rosa Avenue in Metairie is not passable

Grinell Drive/Grape Lane/Goucher Street in Terrytown has substantial amounts of water

Oaklawn Drive and I-10 under the overpass is almost impassable

4600 block of Woodland Street not draining water starting to get into vehicles

Woodland Street and Mouton Street not passable

Richland Avenue and Mouton Street is not passable

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.