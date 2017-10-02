Woman arrested for child cruelty after child dies

A Kenner mother was booked with cruelty to a juvenile after her 2-year-old son was found dead, suffering from malnutrition and bruises covering his arms and legs, police said.

Twyena Thomas, 27, could be booked with more charges depending on the coroner’s autopsy results.

Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich identified the child as Chase Thomas.

Officers were called to the victim’s home in the 1000 block of 31st St. in Kenner after receiving a report of the child having difficulty breathing, police said.

The child was cold to the touch. Paramedics tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the mother told officers she hit the boy with a slipper as a punishment. She also allegedly used a cloth material to restrain the child when he misbehaved.

Thomas was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna. Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.