Cars flooded, underpasses underwater across New Orleans Metro Area

According to the National Weather Service, New Orleans is under flash flood warning until 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

So far, Kipp Morial and Morris Jeff and Crescent City Leadership Academy schools are being let out early because of the rain.

Residents are advised to use caution around areas prone to significant street flooding such as streets under bridges and overpasses.

Several cars were trapped at the Canal Blvd. underpass and the Paris Ave. underpass near I-610. High water has been reported around the Metro Area, but no buildings have flooded.

Due to the potentially severe danger that could result from high water, residents should call 911 to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies. Residents are advised to remain indoors during heavy rainfall unless an emergency makes it absolutely necessary for them to get on the road.

The NOPD has deployed barricades at Carrollton Avenue in the Second District in response to the flooding. pic.twitter.com/mhuhq5gx48 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 2, 2017

The New Orleans Police Department will ticket motorists who drive faster than 5 mph on streets with standing water. Additionally, residents are allowed to park on the neutral ground and sidewalks, as long as vehicles do not block intersections or streetcar tracks, until further notice.

Residents are encouraged to visit https://streetwise.nola.gov to view reported street flooding.

