David: Drier week ahead

Drier weather will build in for Tuesday and this should last until Friday. There will be a nice breeze but it will stay warm with temperatures in the middle to even upper 80's. Lots of sun should be expected with just some passing clouds from time to time. Rain chances will be near zero.

The forecast has more questions by the weekend. Low pressure is likely to be over the Gulf of Mexico and the eventual track and strength of that low will impact what our weekend weather looks like. At this time, it seems reasonable to expect more humidity and the chance for rain returning. Anything beyond that is just speculation.

The Hurricane Center has a low potential for Gulf development at this time between now and Friday. Stay tuned for more updates.

-David Bernard

