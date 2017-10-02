Canal Boulevard drainage culvert collapses, spews water

The New Orleans Police Department shut down Canal Boulevard south Monday afternoon after a drainage culvert busted open.

Three vehicles were stuck due to high water at the Canal underpass. The water rose to near 3 feet according to the new markers recently installed by the city.

The drainage spot has been an area of concern and complaints from residents because water has been seeping through the cracks for some time. One woman whose mother was driving a car that flooded said her mother watched two smaller cars drive through the underpass and she followed - and that’s when the section opened up.

“As she was going through, that water pipe busted,” said the woman, who asked to be identified only as Tania. “And it's surged the area with water. She said that by the time I got here there was a gentleman whose car was on this side of the road. He had jumped out to go help her out of the car, and they were worried how quickly the water was coming in. They couldn't see what was happening - just concrete was everywhere.”

The woman says water was actually being pushed into the air from the section of the culvert that collapsed.

