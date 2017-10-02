GoFundMe effort to help Las Vegas shooting victims beats expectations

The fund topped $1 million by mid-afternoon October 2. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

A GoFundMe account setup for Las Vegas massacre shooting victims and their families raises more than $1.5 million in less than 24 hours.

Nevada's Clark County Commission set it up with a goal of raising a total of $500,000. The fund topped $1 million by mid-afternoon October 2.

Click here for a link to the GoFundMe effort.

