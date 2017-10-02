Slidell Police: Man crashes into airport, claims he's covered in snakes

Slidell Police say man crashed into Municipal Airport fence, hit a utility pole on way to see a "voodoo doctor" (Source: Slidell Police Dept.)

Slidell Police officers arrested a man they say rammed through the fence at the Slidell Municipal Airport, then crashed into a utility pole on his way to see a "voodoo doctor."

It happened Monday around 8:30 a.m. Investigators say 43-year-old Kevin Bolton of Hattiesburg was driving a black 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe when he crashed at the airport. They say Bolton ran from the scene.

Prior to the crash, witnesses say they saw him driving erratically through the town of Pearl River and on I-12.

Officers finally caught Bolton in the Belair Subdivision wearing nothing but his underwear. Police say Bolton told them he had to strip off his clothes because snakes were crawling up his pants. He told them he was coming to Slidell to see a "voodoo doctor," and he claimed he was running from police, though officers say no one was chasing him.

Authorities believe Bolton was under the influence of some kind of drug. He was booked into the Slidell City Jail on charges of careless operation of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run. He could face additional charges.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.