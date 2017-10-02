Houma couple describes running for their lives during Vegas mass shooting

Holly and Tracy Pitre decided to go to Las Vegas for their anniversary. Being country music fans, the Route 91 Harvest Festival was on their itinerary. But the Houma couple had no idea they would soon find themselves in the middle of the worst mass shooting in US history.more>>
Slidell Police officers arrested a man they say rammed through the fence at the Slidell Municipal Airport, then crashed into a utility pole on his way to see a "voodoo doctor."more>>
A GoFundMe account setup for Las Vegas massacre shooting victims and their families raises more than $1.5 million in less than 24 hours.more>>
The start of the 2017 fantasy football season has been as unpredictable and frustrating as fantasy football has ever been.more>>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.more>>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.more>>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.more>>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."more>>
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer for saying on social media that she lacked sympathy for Las Vegas shooting victims because, she said, country music fans are often Republican gun-toters.more>>
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.more>>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.more>>
