Car hits pole, flips into canal; many in Mid-City without power

Monday, a parish council voted to keep a land lease that will net a fellow council person's nephew $1.6 million over 30 years.more>>
Monday's downpour served as the first test for the new leadership at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board and revealed the nearly century-old system still needs pipes and pumps repaired.more>>
Holly and Tracy Pitre decided to go to Las Vegas for their anniversary. Being country music fans, the Route 91 Harvest Festival was on their itinerary. But the Houma couple had no idea they would soon find themselves in the middle of the worst mass shooting in US history.more>>
Slidell Police officers arrested a man they say rammed through the fence at the Slidell Municipal Airport, then crashed into a utility pole on his way to see a "voodoo doctor."more>>
A GoFundMe account setup for Las Vegas massacre shooting victims and their families raises more than $1.5 million in less than 24 hours.more>>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.more>>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.more>>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.more>>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.more>>
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer for saying on social media that she lacked sympathy for Las Vegas shooting victims because, she said, country music fans are often Republican gun-toters.more>>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.more>>
