Car hits pole, flips into canal; many in Mid-City without power

A car hit a power pole and then flipped into a canal that runs along Xavier University in Mid-City Monday, knocking out power to about 2,800 people and sending the driver to the hospital.

Crews pulled the car from the Washington Avenue canal after witnesses said Xavier students rescued the driver at about 9:40 p.m.

The driver's condition was not known.

The crash knocked out power to a portion of Mid-City and Hollygrove. According to Entergy’s outage map, power was expected to be restored by midnight.

