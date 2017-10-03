Five Xavier students rush to save crash victim as a live wire sparked a few feet away

A bloodstained shoe served as a reminder of just how dangerous the rescue near Xavier University's campus was Monday night.

"Without us, he probably would have bled out and stayed in the car until the police got there," Markevion Kennebrew said.

Just before 10 p.m., Kennebrew, Moses Michael, Ronald Haroon, Demetrious Brown and another Xavier student selflessly sprung into action after a man smashed his sedan into a utility pole then crashed upside on the embankment of the drainage canal along Washington Avenue in New Orleans.

"I told my friend I think someone is there. We just got to help then I saw these two guys," Michael said as he pointed at Brown and Haroon.

"[The driver] was like 'please help' and I don't know how you can turn you back away from that," Haroon said. "We actually made a chain and one person was holding onto the wall because it's really steep. Dom, that's the guy who is not here right now, he gave me his jacket and we had to pull the door open and we helped [the driver] up."

The rescue was not only daring because of the steep embankment and mangled car below them but also because a live-electric wire that sparked in the water just feet away.

"The car could have slid down in the water. He could have gotten shocked," Brown said. "But I feel like it's our public duty to help people in need. We weren't thinking (about the wire). We were just thinking to get him out and get him on the street and make sure whoever's in the car is alright."

"I know my mom is going to be like you could have been shocked as well," Kennebrew said. "My mom will probably be mad that I went down there but she's still going to be happy that I helped people out just being there."

The crash knocked out power to much of the area.

Emergency crews rushed the driver to the hospital. The students said he was bleeding from his head and had a large gash on his arm but was able to speak.

Before the rescue, Kennebrew and Michael did not know Brown nor Haroon and vice versa.

But after Monday, their bond formed along a dark canal is something that will never be swept away.

"Once we heard someone was in there, I just think all four of us realized what we had to do," Haroon said.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.