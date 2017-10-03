Your Weather Authority: Drier weather coming today

Drier weather will build in today and should last through Friday. There will be a persistent easterly breeze which has a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for higher than normal tides, especially on east-facing shores.



The area will stay warm with temperatures in the middle to even upper 80s. After the clouds break up today, the sun is expected with just some passing clouds from time to time. Rain chances will be near zero.

Rain chances may increase by the weekend. Low pressure is likely to develop over the Gulf of Mexico and the eventual track and strength of that low will impact weekend weather.

At this time, it seems reasonable to expect more humidity and the chance of rain returning. Anything more specific than that is just speculation.

