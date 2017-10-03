Your Weather Authority: Drier weather coming today

There will be a persistent easterly breeze which has a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for higher than normal tides, especially on east-facing shores.more>>
There will be a persistent easterly breeze which has a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for higher than normal tides, especially on east-facing shores.more>>
A bloodstained shoe served as a reminder of just how dangerous the rescue near Xavier University's campus was Monday night.more>>
A bloodstained shoe served as a reminder of just how dangerous the rescue near Xavier University's campus was Monday night.more>>
Monday, a parish council voted to table an ordinance and keep a land lease that will net a fellow council person's nephew $1.6 million over 30 years.more>>
Monday, a parish council voted to table an ordinance and keep a land lease that will net a fellow council person's nephew $1.6 million over 30 years.more>>
Monday's downpour served as the first test for the new leadership at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board and revealed the nearly century-old system still needs pipes and pumps repaired.more>>
Monday's downpour served as the first test for the new leadership at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board and revealed the nearly century-old system still needs pipes and pumps repaired.more>>
Holly and Tracy Pitre decided to go to Las Vegas for their anniversary. Being country music fans, the Route 91 Harvest Festival was on their itinerary. But the Houma couple had no idea they would soon find themselves in the middle of the worst mass shooting in US history.more>>
Holly and Tracy Pitre decided to go to Las Vegas for their anniversary. Being country music fans, the Route 91 Harvest Festival was on their itinerary. But the Houma couple had no idea they would soon find themselves in the middle of the worst mass shooting in US history.more>>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.more>>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."more>>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."more>>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.more>>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.more>>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.more>>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.more>>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.more>>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.more>>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.more>>
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer for saying on social media that she lacked sympathy for Las Vegas shooting victims because, she said, country music fans are often Republican gun-toters.more>>
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer for saying on social media that she lacked sympathy for Las Vegas shooting victims because, she said, country music fans are often Republican gun-toters.more>>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.more>>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.more>>