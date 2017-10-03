Up on the Roof at EJ better than ever

The 11th Annual Up on the Roof: Taste from the Top event will be Friday, October 6.

This year, the fundraiser and enhanced it to provide a memorable experience with more beer, wine, craft cocktails and food choices.

There will be live music from the Bucktown All-Stars and a special performance by the 610 Stompers.

Held on the top of the Esplanade Garage at East Jefferson General Hospital, Up on the Roof: Taste from the Top is an outdoor food and beverage event that has turned into one of the biggest events in the region.



Proceeds from the event benefit hospital physicians and departmental INSPIRE grants that directly impact patient care at East Jefferson General Hospital.

