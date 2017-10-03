New Orleans Film Festival lights up screens next week

Luminaries attending the New Orleans Film Festival will light up several silver screens around town next week.

Now in its 28th year, the New Orleans Film Festival, October 11-19, 2017, has grown into an internationally respected event that attracts 20,000 to 25,000 people, more than 400 filmmakers, and 240 films.

It is one of the few film festivals that is Oscar-qualifying in all three Academy-accredited categories: Narrative Short, Documentary Short, and Animated Short.

It has also been recognized by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the “Top 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee” every year since 2012.

The festival offers several opportunities to connect with the industry leaders, facilitating meetings with distributors as well as funders, broadcasters, and other film organizations.

