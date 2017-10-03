Lear jet goes off runway at Louis Armstrong International

Louis Armstrong Airport makes a nationwide list when it comes to affordable air fare

A Learjet 35 carrying a crew of four and two passengers ran off a runway at Louis Armstrong International Airport Tuesday morning, according to airport officials.

The aircraft went off runway 20 just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and the north-south runway is currently closed.

Officials said the airport remains open and there was no impact on commercial flight operations.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.