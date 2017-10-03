Lear jet goes off runway at Louis Armstrong International

There was no impact to other airport trafficmore>>
There was no impact to other airport trafficmore>>
Now in its 28th year, the New Orleans Film Festival will run October 11-19.more>>
Now in its 28th year, the New Orleans Film Festival will run October 11-19.more>>
This year, the fundraiser and enhanced it to provide a memorable experience with more beer, wine, craft cocktails and food choices.more>>
This year, the fundraiser and enhanced it to provide a memorable experience with more beer, wine, craft cocktails and food choices.more>>
There will be a persistent easterly breeze which has a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for higher than normal tides, especially on east-facing shores.more>>
There will be a persistent easterly breeze which has a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for higher than normal tides, especially on east-facing shores.more>>
A bloodstained shoe served as a reminder of just how dangerous the rescue near Xavier University's campus was Monday night.more>>
A bloodstained shoe served as a reminder of just how dangerous the rescue near Xavier University's campus was Monday night.more>>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.more>>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.more>>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.more>>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.more>>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.more>>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."more>>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.more>>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.more>>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.more>>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.more>>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.more>>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.more>>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.more>>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.more>>