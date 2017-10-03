Two troopers demoted after LSP travel investigation

FOX 8 news was the first TV station to ask State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson about questionable State Police travel to a San Diego conference last year. Our investigation helped launch probes by State Police internal affairs, the Division of Administration and the legislative auditor. And now, Col. Edmonson is retiring, leaving some of our questions unanswered.more>>
The governor launches an investigation following a FOX 8 report that questioned whether LSP head Mike Edmonson knew about a Vegas side trip by four of his troopers. Now, new questions, new findings and a new interview with a legal expert who says the troopers may have committed a crime.more>>
The shortest distance between two points is a straight line. But for four employees of Louisiana State Police, the trip from Point A to Point B came with a 350-mile detour, via Sin City. Now signatures on internal documents, approving the travel on your dime, may have serious implications for the public staff involved.more>>
The officials autopsy results have been released for Michael Nickelotte Jr., a 21-year-old LSU student who went missing on September 18. His body was discovered in a wooded area on Friday, September 29.more>>
A bloodstained shoe served as a reminder of just how dangerous the rescue near Xavier University's campus was Monday night.more>>
Holly and Tracy Pitre decided to go to Las Vegas for their anniversary. Being country music fans, the Route 91 Harvest Festival was on their itinerary. But the Houma couple had no idea they would soon find themselves in the middle of the worst mass shooting in US history.more>>
Slidell Police officers arrested a man they say rammed through the fence at the Slidell Municipal Airport, then crashed into a utility pole on his way to see a "voodoo doctor."more>>
Monday, a parish council voted to table an ordinance and keep a land lease that will net a fellow council person's nephew $1.6 million over 30 years.more>>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.more>>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.more>>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.more>>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.more>>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.more>>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.more>>
