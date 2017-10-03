Two troopers demoted after LSP travel investigation

The shortest distance between two points is a straight line. But for four employees of Louisiana State Police, the trip from Point A to Point B came with a 350-mile detour, via Sin City. Now signatures on internal documents, approving the travel on your dime, may have serious implications for the public staff involved.

Zurik: Edmonson may have signed off on troopers’ Vegas stop

The governor launches an investigation following a FOX 8 report that questioned whether LSP head Mike Edmonson knew about a Vegas side trip by four of his troopers. Now, new questions, new findings and a new interview with a legal expert who says the troopers may have committed a crime.

FOX 8 news was the first TV station to ask State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson about questionable State Police travel to a San Diego conference last year. Our investigation helped launch probes by State Police internal affairs, the Division of Administration and the legislative auditor. And now, Col. Edmonson is retiring, leaving some of our questions unanswered.

Two Louisiana state troopers are demoted in rank after taking an expensive excursion on the taxpayers' dime. It's a result of a FOX 8 investigation.

Derrell Williams and Rodney Hyatt were the two highest-ranking officers investigated for a trip that four troopers took to San Diego last year for a work conference.

An internal affairs investigation revealed the troopers racked up at least $19,000 by taking detours to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. They also claimed unsubstantiated overtime hours.

Williams was demoted from captain to lieutenant. Hyatt was demoted from lieutenant to sergeant.

The investigation also revealed that Williams sent sexually explicit messages through email while he was supposed to be working.

