Norwegian Cruise Line announces newer, larger ship to homeport in New Orleans

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Tuesday it will deploy the 4,000-passenger Norwegian Breakaway to the Port of New Orleans beginning Nov. 2018. The 1,068-foot vessel will be the largest cruise ship in both length and passenger occupancy to ever sail from the Port of New Orleans, and its arrival will nearly double Norwegian’s guest occupancy from New Orleans.

“The Port of New Orleans values our close partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line and appreciates the addition of the Norwegian Breakaway to the cruise schedule next year. The passengers who begin and end their Norwegian Breakaway cruise from our historical city will experience Port NOLA’s commitment to high level service and the Crescent City’s vibrant energy,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans President and CEO. “Our cruise business contributes significantly to the hospitality industry’s regional economic impact and we are pleased to welcome the largest ship we have ever accommodated.”

Norwegian Breakaway, which arrives Nov. 11, 2018, will accommodate nearly twice as many guests as the 2,394-passenger Norwegian Pearl, which will homeport in New Orleans Nov. 2017 through April 2018.

Norwegian Breakaway will sail seven-, 10- and 11-day seasonal cruises to the Caribbean, visiting ports of call including Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; George Town, Grand Cayman; Roatan Bay Islands, Honduras; and Norwegian’s beautiful island destination, Harvest Caye, Belize.

“Norwegian Breakaway will be the largest and newest ship from Norwegian to sail from New Orleans, and we are thrilled to bring our signature Breakaway-class ship to this important homeport,” said Andy Stuart, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We want to provide more opportunities for our guests across the country to explore beautiful destinations and enjoy all the spectacular features of our newest ships, along with the freedom and flexibility that only a Norwegian cruise can offer.”

In 2016, the Port of New Orleans cruise terminals handled a record 1,070,685 passenger movements, breaking the one million passenger mark for the third consecutive year.

The Breakaway will feature more than 25 different dining options; an aqua park with five slides and a ropes course with zip lines and The Plank; signature Broadway entertainment including Rock of Ages and more.

The ship will undergo a two-week dry dock next spring, and will receive a full refresh in public spaces, including new flooring, updated furniture, new décor and new carpeting in staterooms.

