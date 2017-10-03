Small fire forces evacuation at Tulane medical center

A small fire forced the evacuation of the third floor of the Tulane Medical Center campus on Canal Street Tuesday morning.

According to hospital officials, no patients were injured.

The fire caused was significant smoke, which forced hospital officials to move patients out of the affected areas.

Clinic appointments and elective procedures scheduled for Tuesday were canceled. Offices are working to resume normal operations.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.