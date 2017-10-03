Caribbean disturbance heading for the Gulf of Mexico

The rest of the work week looks dry, but developments in the Gulf of Mexico could drastically change the weekend forecast.more>>
There was no impact to other airport trafficmore>>
The survey conducted for the New Orleans Crime Coalition found that overall satisfaction with the NOPD of those surveyed is down 13 percentage points to 51 percent.more>>
According to hospital officials, no patients were injured.more>>
The Norwegian Breakaway will be largest cruise vessel ever to sail out of the Port New Orleans.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.more>>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.more>>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.more>>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.more>>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.more>>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.more>>
