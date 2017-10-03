Caribbean disturbance heading for the Gulf of Mexico

The rest of the work week looks dry, but developments in the Gulf of Mexico could drastically change the weekend forecast. At this time there is a better than 50/50 chance a depression will form and move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

The track beyond this time remains highly uncertain and everyone from Louisiana to Florida will need to monitor future developments on what could be a Gulf storm this weekend.

In the meantime, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with maybe a sprinkle or two on the breeze. Warmer sun is expected by Thursday and Friday.

Tides will continue to run up to three feet above normal into Wednesday with our persistent easterly winds. Depending on developments in the Gulf, the tides may remain elevated into the weekend.

