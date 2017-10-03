LA narcotics agent charged in sweeping federal indictment

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that left one man dead.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that left one man dead.more>>
A DEA agent faces a number of federal charges including perjury, falsifying government records and obstruction of justice.more>>
A DEA agent faces a number of federal charges including perjury, falsifying government records and obstruction of justice.more>>
Authorities in Las Vegas work Tuesday to piece together why Stephen Paddock opened fire Sunday night, killing 59 people.more>>
Authorities in Las Vegas work Tuesday to piece together why Stephen Paddock opened fire Sunday night, killing 59 people.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.more>>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.more>>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.more>>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.more>>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.more>>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.more>>
Elvis Presley's childhood home will soon be up for sale, according to BR Public Relations.more>>
Elvis Presley's childhood home will soon be up for sale, according to BR Public Relations.more>>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.more>>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.more>>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.more>>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.more>>