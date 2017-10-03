LA narcotics agent charged in sweeping federal indictment - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LA narcotics agent charged in sweeping federal indictment

Written by: Kimberly Curth, Reporter
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A DEA agent faces a number of federal charges, including perjury, falsifying government records and obstruction of justice. 

The federal indictment lists several serious allegations against DEA Agent Chad Scott and a co-conspirator identified as Rodney Gemar, who was a DEA Task Force officer. 

The feds say Scott agreed to accept an at least $10,000 illegal gratuity in exchange for recommending that the government reduce a federal criminal sentence. The indictment says that led to the early release of the defendant.

Scott and a co-conspirator are also accused of enriching themselves by embezzling and converting money and property seized from individuals detained by the DEA. 

Federal prosecutors say Scott also lied under oath during a criminal trial, and he's accused of falsifying records to say a truck was seized in Metairie when it was actually seized in Texas. 

FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says Scott's credibility will now be challenged in every case he's been involved with. 

"Because he had his fingers in so many pies over there, all of those cases are compromised to a lesser or greater degree, and it's placed the U.S. attorney's office and the Justice Department in a really bad position, and there's been some deals made and some charges reduced because he's the key witness. So he's very much impeachable, so it's really messed up a lot of things in the building," said Raspanti.  

The DEA sent us this statement in response to the allegations against Scott.

"DEA continues to investigate this matter with our law enforcement partners. The allegations against these individuals are serious and disconcerting, but they don't reflect the hard work and dedication demonstrated by the DEA employees who work every day to make our communities better places to live. We hold ourselves to the highest possible standards and DEA takes very seriously any allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct. Because this is an ongoing criminal matter, we cannot comment further."

