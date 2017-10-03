Saints place Zach Strief on injured reserve

Saints right tackle Zach Strief is headed to injured reserve. Strief, the final member remaining from the 2006 draft class, reinjured his knee against Miami on Sunday.

Strief is one of the most respected players inside the Saints locker room. First round pick Ryan Ramczyk, the player drafted to replace Strief, will likely take over. The Saints hope to have left tackle Terron Armstead back when they return from the bye week. There's no official word if Strief will potentially return this season as a short term injured reserve candidate like cornerback Delvin Breaux.

Strief has played 12 years in New Orleans and has one year remaining on his current contract.

