NOPD: Man fatally shot in St. Roch neighborhood

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that left one man dead. According to police, officers were called to the scene, Tuesday afternoon, in the 2700 block of North Rocheblave Street. 

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. 

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

