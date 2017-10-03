NOPD: Man reported missing from Algiers

New Orleans police are searching for a man, who was reported missing out of Algiers. Elon Thomas, 60, was reportedly at his home in the 6500 block of Peony Street when he was last heard from by a relative on Thursday. He hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to police.

Thomas is described as black man with a medium build. He is around 5'11" tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

If you have any information that could help locate Elon Thomas, you are asked to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

