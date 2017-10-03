Lakeshore makes FOX 8 Big 8 Debut

The ranks of the unbeaten in high school football are thinning each week and St. Charles Catholic's first loss of the season drops the Comets from FOX 8's Big 8 Poll and leaves an opening for newcomer, Lakeshore. Here's the full rundown:

1. John Curtis (4-1)

The Patriots squeaked past a highly competitive Easton team Friday at The Shrine but have two tough tests in the next four weeks against St. Augustine and Rummel.

2. Rummel (4-0)

Speaking of the Raiders, they continue cruising out of the spotlight. They beat Shaw handily Saturday and now must deal with the distraction of former Holy Cross QB Chandler Fields facing his old teammates this week.

3. De La Salle (4-0)

Riverside proved no match for the Cavaliers and while Haynes and Lusher the next two weeks would be massive upsets, the following weeks against St. James and St. Charles Catholic will be challenging for Ryan Manale's team.

4. Edna Karr (4-1)

The Cougars face a McDonogh 35 team this week that will be eager to avenge, not one, but two losses to Karr last season.

5. Covington (5-0)

Devin Brumfield and company got a test from Slidell in the first half but eventually pulled away as the quarterback-receiver connection of Joshua Alfaro and Elgin Bell emerged in the second half to take pressure off Brumfield in the backfield.

6. Warren Easton (3-1)

Jerry Phillips' team couldn't keep up with John Curtis Friday but the Eagles will have time to regain confidence before closing out the regular season against Karr and Mc35.

7. St. Augustine (4-1)

Brother Martin took Saturday's Catholic League opener to the wire but Donniel Ward-Magee's pass breakup on the goal line sealed victory for a Purple Knights team that hopes to challenge John Curtis and Rummel.

8. Lakeshore (5-0)

Not only are the Titans off to an undefeated start, they've demanded attention with offensive outputs of 49, 51 and 54 points.

