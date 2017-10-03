Experts rethink security at large events following Vegas mass shooting

From Mardi Gras to Jazz Fest, large events are part of life here in the New Orleans area. But, following recent terrorist attacks and this week's mass shooting in Las Vegas, experts must rethink how they protect the public.more>>
From Mardi Gras to Jazz Fest, large events are part of life here in the New Orleans area. But, following recent terrorist attacks and this week's mass shooting in Las Vegas, experts must rethink how they protect the public.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that left one man dead.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that left one man dead.more>>
It's 130 tons of rolling steel - a classic 90-year-old oil-burning, steam-powered locomotive that has reclaimed its place on the rails of Louisiana.more>>
It's 130 tons of rolling steel - a classic 90-year-old oil-burning, steam-powered locomotive that has reclaimed its place on the rails of Louisiana.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a man, who was reported missing out of Algiers.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a man, who was reported missing out of Algiers.more>>
The renewed debate over whether more gun control is needed is not unexpected following the shooting massacre in Las Vegas.more>>
The renewed debate over whether more gun control is needed is not unexpected following the shooting massacre in Las Vegas.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.more>>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.more>>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.more>>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.more>>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.more>>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.more>>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.more>>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.more>>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.more>>
An East Texas soldier was killed when an improvised explosive device was detonated near his convoy in Iraq.more>>
An East Texas soldier was killed when an improvised explosive device was detonated near his convoy in Iraq.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>