Marshland leased for St. Charles Parish boat launch without land value assessment

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that left one man dead.more>>
Documents obtained by FOX 8 show the difference in what St. Charles Parish Councilwoman Mary Clulee bought marshland for in 2009 and how much the parish agreed in August to lease a portion of the property that now belongs to Clulee's nephew.more>>
NOPD investigators want to talk with three men about an armed robbery that happened September 28 near North Broad and Republic Streets. Police say the men aren't wanted, but call them persons of interest who might have information about the crime.more>>
From Mardi Gras to Jazz Fest, large events are part of life here in the New Orleans area. But, following recent terrorist attacks and this week's mass shooting in Las Vegas, experts must rethink how they protect the public.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.more>>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.more>>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.more>>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.more>>
A teenager is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into a school bus Ashland, Mississippi.more>>
