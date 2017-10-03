Police seek persons of interest in connection with robbery

NOPD investigators want to talk with three men about an armed robbery that happened September 28 near North Broad and Republic Streets.

Police say the men aren't wanted, but call them persons of interest who might have information about the crime.

Investigators say the robbery victim told police he had just made a purchase at the D&M Supermarket on North Broad near Duels Street when a young man, maybe 16 or 17 years old, approached him and struck up a conversation and then they went their separate ways.

But, as the victim walked away, he says the man came up from behind, put a gun in his side and demanded the victim's money.

The persons of interest are seen in surveillance photographs obtained by police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Third District Detectives at 504-658-6030 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

