Pelicans starters shine in preseason opening loss

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
For a half, Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry was seeing exactly what he wanted to see from his starters, who played about 30-minutes in the teams first preseason game. Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Jrue Holiday, Dante Cunningham and Rajon Rondo dominated the Chicago Bulls on both ends of the court in pulling out to a 16-point lead.

But, that was for a half, the first half and after that, the Pels found the basket getting smaller and smaller for them and more wide open for a Bulls team that nailed 17-three pointers as they rallied for the 113-109 win.

Davis and Cousins led the Pelicans with 24-and-20 points respectively, while Rondo contributed a team-high eight assists.

But, the Bulls had a more balanced approach with seven different players scoring in double figures. A clear sign that the Pels need to be better on the defensive end.

This was the Pelicans only home preseason game. They'll play their other three on the road, beginning in Oklahoma City Friday night.

