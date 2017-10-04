Saints sign fullback Zach Line - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints sign fullback Zach Line

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
(WVUE) -

The Saints signed fullback Zach Line, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Line was with the team for part of the preseason before getting released.

The Saints are in need of a fullback with the season-ending injury to John Kuhn.

