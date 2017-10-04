School bus accident in eastern New Orleans causes minor injuries

Truffles, a dog recognized for her sweet temperament and will to live, survived a car accident.more>>
Truffles, a dog recognized for her sweet temperament and will to live, survived a car accident.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a school bus accident in the east at Morrison at Crestmontmore>>
New Orleans police are investigating a school bus accident in the east at Morrison at Crestmontmore>>
For a half, Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry was seeing exactly what he wanted to see from his starters, who played about 30-minutes in the teams first preseason game.more>>
For a half, Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry was seeing exactly what he wanted to see from his starters, who played about 30-minutes in the teams first preseason game.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that left one man dead.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that left one man dead.more>>
Documents obtained by FOX 8 show the difference in what St. Charles Parish Councilwoman Mary Clulee bought marshland for in 2009 and how much the parish agreed in August to lease a portion of the property that now belongs to Clulee's nephew.more>>
Documents obtained by FOX 8 show the difference in what St. Charles Parish Councilwoman Mary Clulee bought marshland for in 2009 and how much the parish agreed in August to lease a portion of the property that now belongs to Clulee's nephew.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.more>>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.more>>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.more>>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.more>>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.more>>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.more>>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.more>>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.more>>
A text message from the representative's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages.more>>
A text message from the representative's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages.more>>