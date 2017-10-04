Pregnant dog, left for dead, saved by animal rescue group

Truffles, a dog recognized for her sweet temperament and will to live, survived a car accident. Unfortunately, her unborn puppies died.

The Humane Society of Louisiana said the dog was the victim of an apparent hit-and-run. Truffles suffered in a ditch for two days before animal control was contacted to help her.

When humane officers were finally able to transport the severely injured dog to a local vet, an exam revealed extensive fractures and injuries necessitating specialist orthopedic surgery.



St. Landry Parish Animal Control Director, Stacey Alleman, reached out for help on social media and also contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana.



FurFriends Animal Rescue of Oregon City, Oregon, pledged the first $2,000 of the $6,000 to save the dog. South Paws Veterinary Specialists and Mandeville Animal Hospital also offered reduced fees and complimentary services.

Truffles is recovering at South Paws Veterinary Specialists in Mandeville, a beneficiary of the expert surgical skills of Dr. Bob Hancock. Her pelvic, femur and tibia bones have been set with plates and screws, and a screw has been placed for sacroiliac luxation. Truffles will receive laser treatments to address the severe lacerations and wounds on her abdomen, as well as physical rehabilitation and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Donations can be made at https://www.youcaring.com/Truffles.

