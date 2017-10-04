Low Water Pressure expected in the Upper Ninth Ward

Residents in the Upper Ninth Ward area may experience low water pressure Thursday.
Sewerage and Water Board crews will construct a new box culvert between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Construction work will affect residents who live on N. Dorgenois Street between Franklin Avenue and Almonaster Avenue. Also those who live on Law Street between Franklin Avenue and Almonaster could experience low water pressure.
For more information, log onto www.swbno.org.
