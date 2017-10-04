Bond set for Kenner mom in gruesome child abuse case

A Jefferson Parish judge set bond for a Kenner mother accused of brutally beating and starving her two-year-old son.

The judge heard the gruesome details of this case and set Twyena Thomas' Bond at $600,000.

Kenner police were called to Thomas' home on Saturday when her son, Chase Thomas, was unresponsive. The little boy was cold to the touch and police that he had bruises and marks all over his body.

Paramedics tried to revive the child but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

But authorities said he appeared to be extremely malnourished and had marks on his arms that indicated he been tied up.

Detectives said Thomas admitted she was the sole caregiver of the child.

They say she also admitted to hitting her son with the slipper and tying him up when he missed behaved.

An autopsy revealed little Chase died due to multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Thomas has three other children and police said she is currently pregnant.

She is booked with second-degree murder and her bond is now set at $600,000.

