Chef John Folse: Pecan-encrusted catfish

There are thousands of “family recipes” for crispy catfish. Every now and again a special recipe will emerge that is worthy of taking note. This pecan-encrusted catfish is definitely one of them!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

4 (4-ounce) catfish fillets

½ cup pecans

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

? cup cornmeal

½ cup milk

1 egg, beaten

¼ cup flour

¼ cup vegetable oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Season fish on both sides with salt and pepper then set aside. In bowl of a food processor, combine cornmeal and pecans along with salt and pepper to taste. Pulse a few times until mixture is combined and texture resembles that of bread crumbs. Transfer mixture to a shallow plate. In a shallow bowl, mix milk with egg. Place flour onto another shallow plate then season with salt and pepper. In a large oven-safe skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, dredge fish fillets with flour, turning to coat well. Dip fish in egg mixture then coast with cornmeal-pecan mixture. Brown coated catfish fillets in oil for 3 minutes or until golden. Turn fillets over in skillet then place in oven to finish cooking, approximate 10 minutes or until cooked through. Serve with your favorite cream sauce.

