Chef John Folse: Seasoned alligator and pork meatloaf

When looking for a unique meatloaf recipe, the alligator paired with the pork makes for a perfect marriage. If you manage to save some for leftovers, be sure to try the meatloaf sliced on a cold sandwich – you won’t be disappointed!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground alligator meat

2 pounds ground pork

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

½ cup thinly sliced green onions

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced garlic

¼ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped basil

3 eggs

? cup heavy whipping cream

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

½ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

4 cups prepared tomato sauce

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine ground alligator, pork, onions, celery, green onions, bell pepper, diced garlic, parsley and basil. Using your hands, mix ingredients until all seasonings are well blended. Add eggs, whipping cream, salt, pepper, hot sauce and bread crumbs. Mix well and mold into a loaf. Place loaf in a casserole dish with sides high enough to hold juices. NOTE: Meatloaf should not touch sides of dish. Top with tomato sauce and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper. Bake uncovered 1–1½ hours or until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Enjoy!