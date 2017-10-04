WATCH LIVE: Public safety officials announce preparedness for ac - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

WATCH LIVE: Public safety officials announce preparedness for active shooter situations

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
Connect
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

If viewing on mobile, click here. 

Public safety officials from New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP), New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS) will discuss the City’s preparations to respond to an active shooter incident, in light of the tragic events in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly