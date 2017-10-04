New Orleans East shooting leaves one injured - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

New Orleans East shooting leaves one injured

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: RNN Source: RNN
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Viola Street.

Police say officers who arrived at the scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

NOPD advised nearby KIPP Morial Primary School located in the 7700 block of Grant Street be put on lockdown following the shooting. Officials at KIPP Morial Primary say no students were in the building at the time due to normal early dismissal on Wednesdays.

According to school officials, the NOPD searched the school’s campus and gave the all-clear around 2:50 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

We currently have a crew en route to the scene and will bring you more details as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mind of a killer: FBI questions Vegas gunman's girlfriend

    Mind of a killer: FBI questions Vegas gunman's girlfriend

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:31 AM EDT2017-10-04 07:31:04 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-10-04 21:37:41 GMT

    On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.

    more>>

    On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.

    more>>

  • Sheriff: Toddler's dog stayed with him the entire time he was missing

    Sheriff: Toddler's dog stayed with him the entire time he was missing

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-10-04 03:29:03 GMT
    William's mother, Chelsea Nobel, was overcome with relief after her son was found safe. (Photo source: WLOX)William's mother, Chelsea Nobel, was overcome with relief after her son was found safe. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing. 

    more>>

    Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing. 

    more>>

  • Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room

    Vegas gunman transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-10-03 07:30:58 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:11 AM EDT2017-10-04 07:11:05 GMT

    Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

    more>>

    Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly