New Orleans East shooting leaves one injured

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Viola Street.

Police say officers who arrived at the scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

NOPD advised nearby KIPP Morial Primary School located in the 7700 block of Grant Street be put on lockdown following the shooting. Officials at KIPP Morial Primary say no students were in the building at the time due to normal early dismissal on Wednesdays.

According to school officials, the NOPD searched the school’s campus and gave the all-clear around 2:50 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

