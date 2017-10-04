David: Gulf watch in effect this weekend

Depression 16 in the Caribbean could drastically change the weekend forecast.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured.more>>
When looking for a unique meatloaf recipe, the alligator paired with the pork makes for a perfect marriage. If you manage to save some for leftovers, be sure to try the meatloaf sliced on a cold sandwich – you won’t be disappointed!more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.more>>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.more>>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.more>>
Just months after millennials were blamed for the decline of sit-down, suburban chain restaurants, like Applebee's, the neighborhood's bar and grill is making a move that could get a younger crowd ponied up to the bar.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
