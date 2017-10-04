David: Gulf watch in effect this weekend

Depression 16 in the Caribbean could drastically change the weekend forecast. It is likely Tropical Storm Nate will form and move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday. The track beyond this time frame remains highly uncertain and everyone from Louisiana to Florida will need to monitor future developments on what could be a Gulf storm this weekend.

In the meantime, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-80s.

Tides will continue to run up to 3 feet above normal with our persistent easterly winds. Depending on developments in the Gulf, the tides may remain elevated into the weekend.

A strong cold front is possible by the middle of next week bringing a real taste of Fall.

