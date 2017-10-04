New Orleans homeland security to meet with S&WB with an eye on T - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

New Orleans homeland security to meet with S&WB with an eye on TD 16

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: NOAA Source: NOAA
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The city's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring Tropical Depression 16.

Homeland Security Director Aaron Miller said his department will be meeting with the Sewerage and Water Board on Thursday to talk about the storm and the city's pumping capacity. That capacity is diminished, and there was flooding this week during heavy rain reminiscent but not as severe as Aug. 5.

The city said 108 of the city's 120 pumps are working, and three of six turbines are operational. Miller wants to remind New Orleanians that even this late in the season, we can still see tropical weather and now is the time to review your emergency plans, make sure you have storm supplies and refill any medications you might need.

FOX 8 reached out to the S&WB Wednesday for an update on the pumps, but we were told the no one was available for an interview.

