New Orleans homeland security to meet with S&WB with an eye on TD 16

Two educators at a Treme charter school have been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography and failing to report child sexual abuse.more>>
The city's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring Tropical Depression 16.more>>
Saints cornerback Ken Crawley's Sunday across the pond against the Dolphins was good.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.more>>
Inmates at the McCormick Correctional Institution have overtaken the facility, and are currently on the roof of the building trying to escape, according to the McCormick County Sheriff's Office.more>>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.more>>
Just months after millennials were blamed for the decline of sit-down, suburban chain restaurants, like Applebee's, the neighborhood's bar and grill is making a move that could get a younger crowd ponied up to the bar.more>>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.more>>
