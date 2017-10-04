Tyler Perry talks about his new movie, memories of New Orleans

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting massacre, the City of New Orleans is reviewing security plans for upcoming major events.more>>
The city's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring Tropical Depression 16.more>>
When Kenner police arrived at an apartment complex on Sept. 30, they say they found 2-year-old Cole Thomas’ little body in a back bedroom. He was in a diaper and T-shirt and cold to the touch.more>>
The Saints have placed linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve. Anzalone injured his shoulder against the Dolphins. The third round pick from Florida was the team's starting weakside linebacker in all four games. He had 16 tackles and a sack on the season. Anzalone battled shoulder injuries throughout his career at Florida which was part of the reason why he slipped to the third round. There's no word on if he is a short term injured reserve candidate that could return...more>>
Tulane Police and the NOPD are search for a man peering into off-campus windows. All three of the incidents happened in the 7300 block of Burthe Street.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.more>>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.more>>
