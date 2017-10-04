Treme charter school teachers accused of possessing child porn, failure to report abuse

Two educators at a Treme charter school have been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography and failing to report child sexual abuse.

According to the attorney for Success Preparatory Academy second-in-command Nicole Kusmirek and Director of Culture Shayla Shane, back in April the teachers discovered a video that showed a female 8th grade student being coerced into performing oral sex on at least three 8th grade boys in a school bathroom.

Attorney Nandi Campbell said Shane was worried that the student who recorded the incident would post it to social media, so Shane transferred the video to her phone to save as evidence and deleted it from the student’s phone.

Neither Shane nor Kusmirek reported it to New Orleans police or Child Services, but they did contact the parents of all of the teenagers involved. One of the parents then contacted police.

Campbell said she questions whether the teachers were required to report it to authorities. She also takes issue with claims that the girl was forced to perform oral sex on some of the other students. She said if the students consented, there may be no crime and nothing to report.

Both teachers were booked on the above charges, with Shane additionally facing obstruction of justice. Both have bonded out of jail. Kusmirek's bond was $2,500, while Shane's was $5,000.

Campbell said both educators came to New Orleans with Teach for America.

Success Preparatory Academy released the following statement:

