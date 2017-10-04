Saints place Alex Anzalone on injured reserve

If you are viewing the live stream on mobile, click here.

The Saints have placed linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve. Anzalone injured his shoulder against the Dolphins. The third round pick from Florida was the team's starting weakside linebacker in all four games.

He had 16 tackles and a sack on the season. Anzalone battled shoulder injuries throughout his career at Florida which was part of the reason why he slipped to the third round. There's no word on if he is a short-term injured reserve candidate that could return later in the season. The Saints have two available, one will be used on cornerback Delvin Breaux. Craig Robertson will likely take over at weakside linebacker with Anzalone out. The team recently signed linebacker Gabe Martin as well.

