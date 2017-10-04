Saints place Alex Anzalone on injured reserve - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints place Alex Anzalone on injured reserve

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
LB Alex Anzalone is headed to injured reserve. ( Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com) LB Alex Anzalone is headed to injured reserve. ( Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com)
(WVUE) -

If you are viewing the live stream on mobile, click here. 

The Saints have placed linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve. Anzalone injured his shoulder against the Dolphins. The third round pick from Florida was the team's starting weakside linebacker in all four games. 

He had 16 tackles and a sack on the season. Anzalone battled shoulder injuries throughout his career at Florida which was part of the reason why he slipped to the third round. There's no word on if he is a short-term injured reserve candidate that could return later in the season. The Saints have two available, one will be used on cornerback Delvin Breaux. Craig Robertson will likely take over at weakside linebacker with Anzalone out. The team recently signed linebacker Gabe Martin as well.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • After Further Review: Crawley has solid game vs. Miami, film study

    After Further Review: Crawley has solid game vs. Miami, film study

    Ken Crawley pulled in a huge interception in London. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Ken Crawley pulled in a huge interception in London. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    Saints cornerback Ken Crawley's Sunday across the pond against the Dolphins was good.

    more>>

    Saints cornerback Ken Crawley's Sunday across the pond against the Dolphins was good.

    more>>

  • Saints place Alex Anzalone on injured reserve

    Saints place Alex Anzalone on injured reserve

    LB Alex Anzalone is headed to injured reserve. ( Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com)LB Alex Anzalone is headed to injured reserve. ( Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com)

    The Saints have placed linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve. Anzalone injured his shoulder against the Dolphins. The third round pick from Florida was the team's starting weakside linebacker in all four games.  He had 16 tackles and a sack on the season. Anzalone battled shoulder injuries throughout his career at Florida which was part of the reason why he slipped to the third round. There's no word on if he is a short term injured reserve candidate that could return...

    more>>

    The Saints have placed linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve. Anzalone injured his shoulder against the Dolphins. The third round pick from Florida was the team's starting weakside linebacker in all four games.  He had 16 tackles and a sack on the season. Anzalone battled shoulder injuries throughout his career at Florida which was part of the reason why he slipped to the third round. There's no word on if he is a short term injured reserve candidate that could return...

    more>>

  • Saints sign fullback Zach Line

    Saints sign fullback Zach Line

    FOX 8 photoFOX 8 photo

    The Saints signed fullback Zach Line, according to his agent Mike McCartney. 

    more>>

    The Saints signed fullback Zach Line, according to his agent Mike McCartney. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly