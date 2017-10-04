Peeping Tom incidents reported near Tulane's campus

Tulane Police and the NOPD are searching for a man caught peering into off-campus windows.

All three of the incidents happened in the 7300 block of Burthe Street.

Police learned that on Saturday, Sept. 30 at approximately 6 a.m., a student awakened to an unknown white male peering through the window. The student screamed and the subject fled the area. Later on the same day, two other students were returning to the same area at approximately 9 p.m. and saw an unknown white male standing near a bedroom window. Upon being noticed, he fled the area.

Then, on Oct. 3, a student was leaving the same apartment building when they saw an unknown white male standing near the same bedroom window as had been observed on Sept. 30. The student returned to the building and notified NOPD.

The subject in these incidents is described as a white male in his mid-twenties. He is approximately 6’1 – 6’3, slender with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue spandex shorts and flip-flops.

Anyone with any information related to these incidents is urged to contact TUPD at 504.865.5381 or NOPD at 504.821.2222.

